Fulham As Good As Anyone But They Lack This – Leeds Legend On Whites’ Big Worry

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes that Fulham are as good as any team he has seen in the Championship this term, though he thinks the Cottagers lack a natural goalscorer.



Garry Monk's Leeds are battling to stay in the Championship's playoff places this season and Fulham, currently in seventh spot, are increasingly being seen by Whites fans as the only side capable of edging their team out of the top six.











Leeds drew 1-1 away at Fulham in midweek, but the Cottagers were the better side and underlined their promotion credentials by beating Newcastle United 3-1 at St. James' Park on Saturday.



Gray has seen Fulham at close quarters twice this term, with Leeds having played the Cottagers home and away, and is in no doubt about their quality.





"For me, Fulham are as good as any team in the league", Gray warned on LUTV, following Leeds' 0-0 draw against QPR, when assessing the battle for the playoff spots.

"Both here and at their place, they look as good as any team.



"I just think they are missing an out and out goalscorer.



"And they sold Ross McCormack [last summer] as you know", the Leeds legend added.



Fulham sit six points behind Leeds in the Championship standings, but do boast a game in hand over the Whites meaning they could close the gap to just three points.



However, Leeds are better off than fifth placed Reading and sixth placed Sheffield Wednesday, who are within closer striking distance of Fulham.

