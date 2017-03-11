XRegister
06 October 2016

11/03/2017 - 23:19 GMT

Get Him – Carlo Ancelotti Wants Chelsea And Manchester United Target

 




German champions Bayern Munich have entered the fray to sign Real Madrid star James Rodriguez in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old’s future has been a subject of furious speculation over the last few months with suggestions that Chelsea came close to signing him during the January window.




Rodriguez remains an important player for Real Madrid, but he has been regularly ignored for the big games and despite recent speculation that he wants to stay at the club, it has been claimed that a summer move is still viable.

And according to Spanish sports daily Marca, Bayern Munich are interested in snapping up the Colombian during the summer window as part of their transfer plans.
 


Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti, who signed Rodriguez at Real Madrid in 2014, remains a fan of the player and has requested the club hierarchy sign the winger at the end of the season.  

With relations between the two clubs cordial, the negotiations are not expected to be complex if Bayern Munich come up with an offer and Real Madrid are keen to earn a fee of around €80m from his sale.

However, Bayern Munich could face stiff competition from the Premier League as Chelsea still have their eyes on Rodriguez and Manchester United are also interested in signing him in the summer.
 