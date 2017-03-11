Got To Put Pressure On Arsenal and Manchester United – Liverpool Legend Warns Against Slip-up

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge has insisted that the Reds have no room to slip up in their bid for a top four finish, ahead of the club’s Premier League clash against Burnley on Sunday.



The Merseyside giants beat Arsenal 3-1 last weekend and presently find themselves fourth in the league table with 52 points from 27 games.











But Arsenal and Manchester United, who are fifth and sixth in the league table with 50 and 49 points respectively, have each played a game fewer.



And Aldridge believes Liverpool simply have to beat Burnley at Anfield to put added pressure on the chasing pack, who are not playing league games this weekend, owing to their FA Cup commitments.





“It [the win over Arsenal] was a big result obviously”, Aldridge said on LFC TV.

“Arsenal and Manchester United are our main rivals for the top four.



“If we didn’t win against Arsenal, it would have been more out of our hands. As it is, it is not quite in our hands with the games in hand.



“We just can’t slip up.



"Particularly when it’s the FA Cup weekend when all the top teams are not playing.



“We just simply have to win against Burnley. We have to put the pressure on them, get the points on the table.



“And when they have all these games coming up which they have to play, sometimes three games in a week, they know they have to win their games to play catch up and it puts added pressure on them.”



Liverpool, who are unbeaten against the big clubs this season, have however, struggled when they have played lesser fancied opponents.



Jurgen Klopp’s team lost the corresponding fixture against Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor in August.

