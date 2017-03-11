Great Win But Less Injuries Please – Aston Villa Supremo Hails Downing of Sheffield Wednesday

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa supremo Dr Tony Xia has hailed his club's 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Villa Park, but bemoaned the amount of injuries troubling Steve Bruce's men.



Villa lost midfielder Henri Lansbury to injury in the warm up and then saw Nathan Baker limp off early on during the match, while they already had several key players missing.











But Bruce's side rose to the occasion and went in front when Jonathan Kodjia headed in in the 34th minute, allowing Villa to go in 1-0 up at the break.



Sheffield Wednesday suffered a blow within minutes of the second half starting as Vincent Sasso was sent off for a challenge on Villa's midfielder Conor Hourihane.





Kodjia then doubled Aston Villa's advantage with eleven minutes left in the game to kill off any Owls' hopes of mounting a comeback with ten men.

Xia was delighted with what he saw from Villa, but explained he is hoping that the injury issues stop so the side can reach their full potential.



He wrote on Twitter: "Great win with another clean sheet, but want [to] see more attacking solutions and less injuries so we can get more matches to gel the team."



Aston Villa now sit in 12th spot in the Championship table and 14 points off the sixth and final playoff spot.



Next up for Bruce's men is a visit to struggling Wigan Athletic next Saturday.

