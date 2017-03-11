XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/03/2017 - 21:07 GMT

Huddersfield Will Be Praying For Us To Beat Brighton – Leeds United Legend

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray thinks the club's rivals Huddersfield Town will be praying for the Whites to beat Brighton next weekend at Elland Road.                   

Huddersfield are hoping to chase down Brighton and grab an automatic promotion spot in the Championship; David Wagner's men currently sit third and six points off Brighton, while they also boast a game in hand on the Seagulls – Newcastle are top and on the same number of points.




Chris Hughton takes his Brighton side to Elland Road next weekend and despite Leeds being Huddersfield's rivals, Gray is sure the Terriers will be crossing their fingers for a Whites win.

"Huddersfield will be praying we beat Brighton", Gray said on LUTV.
 


"They are in a really strong position now", he continued.

"They are the team, when you look all the way down to seventh, that you think are capable of making a challenge [for the automatic spots].

"Huddersfield have stepped up to the plate when they need results."

Wagner's side did the double over Leeds in the league this season, beating Garry Monk's men 1-0 at Elland Road and then running out 2-1 winners at the John Smith's Stadium.

Next up for Huddersfield is a trip to struggling Bristol City, while they are then not again in action until after the international break when they host Burton Albion.
 