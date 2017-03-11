I Joined Leeds United To Play Lots of Games, Whites Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Kyle Bartley admits that he enjoys the fact that he has been playing regularly this season as that is the reason he joined the club last summer.



Bartley has been one of the cornerstones of a Leeds team who have defied all sorts of expectations this season and are fighting to earn promotion to the Premier League.











Garry Monk snapped up the defender on loan from former club Swansea last summer and when available and fit, Bartley has played every minute of every game for the Whites.



Leeds fans have taken to Bartley this season and appreciate the fact that he is genuinely enjoying turning out for the Yorkshire giants this season, and the defender himself admits it has been a fun ride at Elland Road.





He admits that there is always some sort of pressure when a player is playing for Leeds, but the defender focuses on playing his natural game.

When asked by fan if he feels any pressure on the pitch, Bartley said on LUTV: “There is always some kind of pressure, but it’s about playing the natural game.



“My focus is on that side of things and of course I want to play every minute of every game as I came to this club to play a lot of games.



“I have managed to do that and it’s going well so far.”



The defender has clocked in 41 appearances for Leeds this season in all competitions and has even found the back of the net four times.

