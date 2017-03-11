It Doesn’t Work Against Physical Teams – Liverpool Legend Tells Reds To Change

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge is of the opinion that playing Roberto Firmino as the sole man up front will not work for the Reds when they play against physical teams like Burnley.



Jurgen Klopp’s team, who are next up against the Clarets at Anfield on Sunday, have often struggled against less fancied opponents in the present campaign.











However, Liverpool have been in fine form against the bigger clubs, which was evident from their 3-1 win over Arsenal last weekend, with Firmino scoring a goal and providing an assist in that encounter.



The Brazil international, who has often been deployed as a centre forward in place of Daniel Sturridge by Klopp this season, is a doubt for the clash against Burnley due to a knock he picked up during the win over Arsenal.





But Aldridge believes Liverpool need a different approach than playing Firmino as their main forward when they come up against physical teams.

“He has been a little bit of hit and miss I have to say recently for whatever reason”, Aldridge said on LFC TV, when talking about Firmino.



“He took that goal [against Arsenal] really well and obviously was the instigator for the second goal as well with his great awareness for the pass.



“He always has a goal in him, he is always likely to get you something.



“I actually think it’s not ideal to play him in that position all season. I think there are certain games where it works with him in that position.



“When we play a team with more physicality and play the way Burnley do, sometimes it doesn’t work and that’s why we need a different option.



“But against the top teams [it works great] – we first saw it against Manchester City last year when we tore them apart.



“When [Adam] Lallana, [Philippe] Coutinho, Firmino and [Sadio] Mane now click, there are not many teams who can hold them to be honest.”



Firmino has thus far made 32 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool in the ongoing campaign, scoring 10 times and setting up seven goals.

