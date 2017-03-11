It’s Football – Arsene Wenger Can’t Expect Sympathy From Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he will hold no sympathy for under fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger because being under pressure is what football is all about.



The veteran French manager has been subjected to criticism by the fans and the media for his team's lacklustre performance in the Champions League where they lost 10-2 on aggregate against Bayern Munich in the round of 16 stage of the Champions League.











While Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has voiced his support for the French manager, blasting the media for their criticism of the veteran boss, Pochettino insists that he will have no sympathy for Wenger when he faces him.



According to Pochettino, that is part of football and he never expects any of his managerial colleagues to feel sorry for him if he is in a similar kind of situation.





"It's football", Pochettino said at a press conference.

"I know the business, I never expect my [managerial] colleagues to feel sorry for me if one day I am in the same position.



"It's not important my feelings.



"I have full respect for him, but my emotions about it are not important."



Pochettino's team are scheduled to face League One side Millwall in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

