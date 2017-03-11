XRegister
06 October 2016

11/03/2017 - 12:22 GMT

Leeds United Can Open Up Race For Top Two Spots, Whites Legend Believes

 




Eddie Gray believes if Leeds United can stitch together victories over Queens Park Rangers and Brighton then the race for automatic promotion will again open up this season.

A win for Brighton last night over Derby brought them level on points with Newcastle at the top of the Championship table and the duo look destined to earn promotion to the Premier League.




However, Gray believes Leeds have the opportunity to open up the top two race again if they beat QPR today and then follow it up with a victory over the Seagulls next weekend at Elland Road.

The Leeds legend has pointed out that the Whites have more opportunities to further consolidate their position in the top six this weekend and believes a run of victories could put the top two under pressure too.
 


The former White explained on LUTV: “If we win and then beat Brighton then it opens it up for us and Huddersfield again.  

“If you look at the couple of games this weekend – Fulham will go to Newcastle and I think it’s good for us as I can’t seen them winning out there.

“So if we can win the game on Saturday, we can look forward to the Brighton game and you can never tell – three or four victories on trot will put pressure on the top teams.”

Currently fourth in the league table, Leeds have an eight-point advantage over teams outside the top six at the moment, but do have distance to make up with both Newcastle United and Brighton.
 