Leeds United Lacking Ideas, I’m Worried About Fulham – Former Whites Star

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan is wary of Fulham creeping up on the Whites in the Championship's top six chase following Saturday’s results.



Garry Monk’s men produced a bland performance and played out a 0-0 draw against Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road to only earn a point from an apparently winnable game.











On the other hand Fulham shocked Newcastle United and won 3-1 at the home of the league leaders to cut down the difference between the Cottagers and the Championship’s top six.



The west London club are now just six points behind Leeds going into the final nine games of the season, and boast a game in hand, and Whelan is aware of Fulham are slowly breathing down the Whites’ necks.





The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds following the QPR draw: “It's another point towards what Leeds are aiming for – Fulham won away at Newcastle today and they are creeping up.

“That's the worry.”



Whelan is also worried about Leeds’ lack of ideas in the final third and admits that Monk’s men are finding it hard to get the final pace right in order to create the chances they need.



“It's not for want of trying, but you can see Leeds are lacking ideas in the final third.



“It's about finding that ball and that killer pass.”

