06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/03/2017 - 23:08 GMT

Now Preston Will Arrive Thinking They Can Make Playoffs – Leeds Legend On Reading Win Effect

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray thinks Preston North End will arrive at Elland Road in early April believing they have a shot at reaching the playoffs.                   

Simon Grayson's side thrashed fifth placed Reading 3-0 at Deepdale on Saturday to move to within eight points of sixth placed Sheffield Wednesday, who occupy the final playoff spot in the Championship.




Leeds, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday have all dropped points in recent games and Fulham have been leading the charge to replace one of the three in the top six.

But following Preston's win over Reading, Gray thinks Leeds will be facing a side who now also believe they can make a late run to grab a playoff spot; Preston are ten points behind Leeds, but can close that gap to seven with a win at Elland Road.
 


"Preston will now come here in a couple of weeks time thinking they have a shout [at a playoff spot after beating Reading]", Gray explained on LUTV following Leeds' 0-0 draw with QPR.

"They are close to us.

"They will think they have a shout now."

Leeds have made their Elland Road home a fortress this season and have four league matches remaining at the ground.

Garry Monk's men host Brighton, followed by Preston, while Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City will also visit Elland Road before the regular season ends.

Leeds' remaining away games see trips to Reading, Brentford, Newcastle, Burton and Wigan.
 