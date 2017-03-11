Rangers Will Be Motivated By Pride And Desperation At Celtic – Chris Sutton

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton believes Rangers will be motivated by pride and desperation against Celtic on Sunday, but he still feels the gap is too big for the Gers to bridge.



Rangers have lost all their three meetings against Celtic this term and are a huge 33 points behind their rivals in the Scottish Premiership standings.











Sutton believes that with Celtic being so dominant then they may not play with the same intensity against their rivals at Parkhead.



But the former Celtic striker still thinks that will be enough to see off Rangers, though he stressed the Gers will be motivated by a combination of pride and desperation .





"Gap is so big and there may not be the intensity in their play because of the gap!" Sutton wrote on Twitter.

"Rangers have pride and desperation, but Celtic 3-1 I say."



Sutton was asked about Celtic potentially winning all their meetings with Rangers this season – the two have also been drawn together in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup – and believes it is very much possible.



"It looks very much in bag and hard not to say yes!



"But desperation not to be humiliated and pride are huge in sport!



"Gulf in class though", the former Celtic hitman added.



Rangers will still have Under-20s boss Graeme Murty in the dugout on Sunday, despite Portuguese tactician Pedro Caixinha having been appointed the Gers' new manager.



Caixinha will take in the Glasgow derby clash from the stands at Parkhead.

