11/03/2017 - 14:06 GMT

Robert Snodgrass On Bench – West Ham Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

 




Fixture: Bournemouth vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Bournemouth in an away Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Slaven Bilic's side have slipped out of the league's top ten and sit in eleventh spot with 33 points from 27 matches so far. They are six points better off than today's opponents Bournemouth, who are just 14th and still have relegation worries.




West Ham have winger Michail Antonio available again after a one-match ban.

Bilic, looking to get the better of Eddie Howe's men, selects Antonio to come in for Robert Snodgrass, who drops down to the bench. Jose Fonte and Winston Reid team up in the centre of defence, while Mark Noble captains the side from midfield. Manuel Lanzini will look to unlock the door for Andy Carroll up top.

On the bench the Croatian has Andre Ayew if he needs another attacking option, while Sam Byram is available to bolster the defence.

 


West Ham United Team vs Bournemouth

Randolph, Kouyate, Fonte, Reid, Cresswell, Noble, Obiang, Feghouli, Lanzini, Antonio, Carroll 

Substitutes: Adrian, Byram, Masuaku, Collins, Fernandes, Snodgrass, Ayew 
 