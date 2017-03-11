XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/03/2017 - 11:23 GMT

Sergio Aguero Starts – Manchester City Team vs Middlesbrough Confirmed

 




Fixture: Middlesbrough vs Manchester City
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 12:15 (UK time)

Manchester City have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Middlesbrough in an FA Cup quarter-final tie at the Riverside Stadium this afternoon.

Citizens boss Pep Guardiola is looking to lead his side to a trophy in his first season in charge of the club and they are now within touching distance of Wembley.




Manchester City continue to be without Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus, who are both sidelined with injuries.

Guardiola selects a strong side with Sergio Aguero leading the attack, while Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling offer width. David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne both play and will be aiming to unlock Boro's defence. Yaya Toure sits in front of the back four. For the central defensive pairing, Guardiola goes with Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones, while Claudio Bravo is between the sticks.

On the bench the Manchester City manager has Nolito if he needs to bring on another attacking option, while Aleksandar Kolarov is available to bolster the defence if needed.

 


Manchester City Team vs Middlesbrough

Bravo, Zabaleta, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy, Toure, Sane, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero

Substitutes: Caballero, Fernando, Nolito, Kolarov, Delph, Fernandinho, Iheanacho
 