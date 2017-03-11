Sergio Aguero Starts – Manchester City Team vs Middlesbrough Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Middlesbrough vs Manchester City

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 12:15 (UK time)



Manchester City have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Middlesbrough in an FA Cup quarter-final tie at the Riverside Stadium this afternoon.



Citizens boss Pep Guardiola is looking to lead his side to a trophy in his first season in charge of the club and they are now within touching distance of Wembley.











Manchester City continue to be without Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus, who are both sidelined with injuries.



Guardiola selects a strong side with Sergio Aguero leading the attack, while Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling offer width. David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne both play and will be aiming to unlock Boro's defence. Yaya Toure sits in front of the back four. For the central defensive pairing, Guardiola goes with Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones, while Claudio Bravo is between the sticks.



On the bench the Manchester City manager has Nolito if he needs to bring on another attacking option, while Aleksandar Kolarov is available to bolster the defence if needed.



Manchester City Team vs Middlesbrough



Bravo, Zabaleta, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy, Toure, Sane, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero



Substitutes: Caballero, Fernando, Nolito, Kolarov, Delph, Fernandinho, Iheanacho

