06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/03/2017 - 23:20 GMT

Sure We Can Win – Celtic Star Oozes Confidence Over Beating Rangers

 




Celtic skipper Scott Brown has insisted that his side are confident about coming out with a positive result against Rangers at Paradise on Sunday.

The Hoops, who are currently a staggering 33 points ahead of their bitter Glasgow rivals in the league, have already played the Gers three times in all competitions this season, winning all of those encounters.




Celtic thrashed Rangers 5-1 in a league fixture in September before beating the Light Blues 1-0 in the Scottish League Cup the following month.

Brendan Rodgers’ team then edged out Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox on New Year’s Eve to maintain their perfect record against their arch-rivals in the present campaign.
 


And Brown, whose side are yet to lose a domestic game this term, explained that Celtic are buoyant about extending run by faring well against Rangers.

“We have to try and keep our run going for as long as we possibly can”, he said in this week’s Celtic View.

“We just need to take it game by game.

“Playing against Rangers is a huge game for us, especially at Celtic Park.

“We have played against good teams at Celtic Park and got results and I’m sure we can do it again.”

Celtic won their last game against Rangers after coming from a goal down, with Brown stating his side were always sure about coming out on top, despite falling behind early on.

“The main thing about the last game is we didn’t have the best of starts”, he continued.

“You expect Rangers to come out at Ibrox, and they came out and did well for 20 minutes but we were confident in our fitness levels and belief in each other.

“As soon as went 1-0 down no one panicked. We looked around at each other and thought, ‘They have a goal head-start now here we go, let’s start playing’.

“We could have scored four or five, and although they hit the post late on when it was 2-1, we had other good chances.

“Going to places like Ibrox or Tynecastle, with the way we're playing, we know we are going to score goals.

“We enjoy playing together and understanding our roles in the team, being able to play in each other’s position.”
 