The Noise, The Noise, Phenomenal – Celtic Coach In Awe of Bhoys Support

Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies has branded the Hoops fans “phenomenal” due to the amount of noise they make, ahead of the Glasgow derby at Parkhead on Sunday.



The Bhoys, who appointed Brendan Rodgers as their new manager last summer, are yet to lose a domestic game this season.











The players and the manager have time and again lauded the vociferous support they have been receiving from the Celtic faithful this season, especially at the games at Paradise.



And Davies revealed that the first time he experienced the noise at Celtic Park was when Rodgers was unveiled in May.





“The fans are phenomenal in terms of the noise they make”, he told Celtic TV.

“It’s something I noticed for the first time when I came up to watch Brendan getting unveiled.



“I don’t know how many fans were there, but it sounded like a full stadium to me.



“They were on one side really, but it was so noisy."



Davies went on to add that the noise the Celtic fans make is just down to their sheer passion and love for the club.



“The noise which they make is just the sheer passion for their club coming through, there’s no word for it but that’s what it is”, he continued.



“They are great.”



Celtic, who are currently 33 points clear of their arch-rivals Rangers in the league, have already beaten the Gers three times in all competitions in the present campaign.

