06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/03/2017 - 12:05 GMT

Time For Leeds United’s Attackers To Come To Party – Whites Legend On QPR Clash

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray is expecting the Whites to put in an attacking performance against Queens Park Rangers today at Elland Road.

Despite collecting four points from their last two away games, Leeds were forced to put in tough defensive performances to get results at Birmingham City and Fulham respectively.




Garry Monk has built a side this season based on a solid defensive unit and Leeds’ defenders have played a key role in helping them to be in the Championship’s top six, but Gray feels the attackers might want a piece of the cake against QPR.

The Leeds legend believes Monk’s men will look to be more attacking against the London side and score some goals as he feels it is time the forward players try to express themselves on the pitch for the Whites.
 


The former Leeds man told LUTV: “I expect it to be quite open.  

“I think the players will want to put in a good attacking performance, get involved in the game and create a few chances, instead of just protecting the goal all the time.

“So I think they will get at them.”

QPR defeated Leeds United at Loftus Road on the opening day of the season and have won three of their last four league games.
 