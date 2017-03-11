We’ll Have Too Much For QPR, They Concede Goals – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has insisted that despite Queens Park Rangers’ recent run of good form the Whites must start as favourites today at Elland Road.



QPR have picked up form since Ian Holloway took charge of the club a few months ago and have gradually pushed up the league table to occupy a lower mid-table slot in the Championship.











The London club have won three of their last four league games and are coming into today’s clash at Elland Road high in confidence but Gray feels Leeds must start as favourites at home.



He admits that on current form QPR are going to be a difficult proposition for the Whites but he believes Leeds are expected to win, especially given their recent form at home and the way the crowd have backed their team at Elland Road.





The Leeds United legend told LUTV: “Regardless of whom we are playing, you think we are going to pick the three points up.

“If it was QPR three or four months ago, you think of winning the game by four or five [goals] but we are a little more apprehensive given their form and the results they have got.



“But you still expect us to win the game and I think we’ll have too much for them, especially with their record of conceding goals.



“The thing about us at home is that the crowd have got the belief, the crowd are right behind the side, they don’t get frustrated early in games if things are not going well as they did at the start of the season.



“So everything points to three points and another step towards consolidating that top six place and possibly even get near the top two.”



Leeds lost at Loftus Road on opening day of the season but have come a long way since that dreadful day in London.

