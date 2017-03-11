We’re Manchester United – Jose Mourinho Rules Out Weakened Team Against Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that he will field the strongest possible side for the Red Devils' match against Chelsea in the FA Cup on Monday.



The Portuguese manager will be returning to Stamford Bridge for the quarter-final tie on 13th March as he aims to guide Manchester United into the semi-final.











Ahead of the match, the manager revealed that he will go with a full strength squad and there will be no chance of any experimentation against his former team; Mourinho shook up his formation against Rostov in the Europa League in midweek.



Manchester United will be without the services of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is serving a three-match domestic ban after being found guilty by the FA for his actions in the match against Bournemouth last Saturday.





On the various issues that his team are having to confront, the manager said that his men will be travelling yet again within three days of their trip to Russia in the Europa League, but there will be no chance of playing a weakened team as they continue to fight for silverware.

"We have three days and we have to travel", Mourinho told his club's official website.



"We have to go to London.



"It’s really hard.



"We don’t have Zlatan, of course not, but we go with everything we have.



"We don’t put a [weakened] team out like some clubs sometimes – Manchester United cannot do that.



"We know this Europa League is very important for us, and the FA Cup is beautiful.



"We cannot go there with a [weakened] team, we'll try to manage it within our squad and get a good team to compete with them.



"Manchester United is Manchester United; it's the winner of this competition.



"It's not Chelsea's fault we were given this Monday match. We'll make changes, as we played on Thursday, but we cannot go to Chelsea with a [weakened] team."

