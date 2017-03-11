XRegister
06 October 2016

11/03/2017 - 11:47 GMT

We’re Ready For A Physical Millwall Side – Tottenham Hotspur Boss Mauricio Pochettino

 




Mauricio Pochettino feels Tottenham Hotspur are ready to tackle Millwall’s physical style of play when the two teams meet in an FA Cup quarter-final clash at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

The League One club, who have already ousted three Premier League outfits from the domestic cup competition in the present campaign, are known for their physical game.




On the other hand, Tottenham already have experience of playing against a lower league team in the FA Cup this season as their last home outing in the competition came against League Two side Wycombe Wanderers in January.

It was not easy for Spurs team to win that encounter 4-3 as they had to twice come from behind to secure a hard fought victory.
 


And Pochettino, who thinks the game against Wycombe Wanderers was a good learning experience for his side, explained that his men are prepared to face a physical Millwall team.

“Yes, of course we are ready”, the manager said at a press conference on Friday, when asked if Spurs are ready to negate Millwall’s physical style of play.

“We are aware of what happened in the previous ties and it will be tough.

“An example was Wycombe at home, it was tough for us but it was a very good experience for us.

“Sunday will be a very tough game and we need to give our best.”

Tottenham will head into the game against Millwall on the back of a 3-2 win over Everton in the Premier League last weekend.
 