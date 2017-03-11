We’ve Disappointed Our Fans Recently – Arsene Wenger Delights At Arsenal FA Cup Progress

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger says Arsenal are determined to make up for having disappointed their fans of late, after the Gunners booked a spot in the FA Cup semi-final by thrashing non-league outfit Lincoln City 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium.



Lincoln held out heroically until the stroke of half time when Theo Walcott fired Arsenal ahead, striking a hammer blow to the non-league side.











Olivier Giroud (53rd minute), an own goal (58th minute), Alexis Sanchez (72nd minute) and Aaron Ramsey (75th minute) finished off Lincoln and saw Arsenal complete the job in style.



A number of Arsenal fans protested against Wenger before kick off, calling for the Frenchman to go. Matters have been brought to a head by Arsenal being knocked out of the Champions League 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich .





They also recently lost away at Liverpool and face a battle just to finish in the Premier League's top four this term.

Wenger was delighted his men have been able to secure a Wembley appearance in the semi-final for Arsenal's fans and says the Gunners had some making up to do with their supporters.



"Recently we have disappointed our fans. We want to go again to Wembley to win", he said on BT Sport.



"We recently had a big disappointment in the Champions League. After that we have to respond and we needed the players to be solid mentally.



"Let's not talk about me too much because that has happened a lot recently. I have shown in my life that I try to serve this club with complete commitment and I will do that as long as I am here.



"How long? I don't know at the moment. I have shown a lot of loyalty and my preference is here.



"I focus on my job. I always do that. I let other people judge my performances. I always did that, I am not too much worried about the rest. I am just focused on the next game", Wenger added.



Arsenal will now wait to discover who they will be handed in the semi-final as they look to finish the season with silverware.

