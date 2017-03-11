XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/03/2017 - 12:09 GMT

What A Pro, He’s Mr Reliable – Liverpool Legend Lauds Reds Star

 




Liverpool legend John Aldridge has hailed James Milner’s attitude as the 31-year-old has been giving his all in each and every game, despite playing in the unfamiliar role of left-back.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp turned Milner from a midfielder to a left-back due to Alberto Moreno’s unimpressive displays in the defensive position.




Although the left-back position is not his preferred role, Milner has managed to make his mark through his battling displays.

In addition to helping Liverpool’s defence, Milner has also scored six times and set up four goals in 29 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign.
 


And Aldridge, who thinks young players in the Liverpool team can look up to Milner for inspiration, heaped praise on the 31-year-old’s attitude and commitment.

“He has been Mr. reliable, what a pro, what an attitude”, Aldridge said on LFC TV.

“He doesn’t want to play as a left-back, people know that.

“But every time he goes there, he gives everything, he gives his 100 per cent in every single game.

“If any kid wants to learn from a pro, there’s no one better.”

Milner, who joined Liverpool from Manchester City in the summer of 2015, has thus far amassed 74 appearances for the Mersyside giants, netting 13 times and providing 18 assists.
 