Winning Football That Entertains – New Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Outlines Mission

Pedro Caixinha has told Rangers fans that he wants to produce not just a winning team, but a team that entertain too, after being confirmed as the club's new manager.



The Portuguese has put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2020 with the Ibrox outfit and will be in the stands when Rangers take on Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday.











He will start work with the Gers on Monday and has explained he is determined to build not just a winning team, but one that can also entertain the fans on the way to getting results.



" Rangers is a name that is known worldwide and I am looking forward to forging a positive relationship with supporters and meeting the playing squad and staff at the club", Caixinha told the club's official site.





"I know there is a lot of hard work ahead and I assure all our fans that I will do all I can to provide a winning and entertaining Rangers team", he added.

Under-20s boss Graeme Murty, who has been filling in as caretaker manager, will be in the dugout for the Gers against Celtic on Sunday in what will be his final match at the helm.



Caixinha is expected to draft in his own backroom team, but Rangers have yet to confirm any other appointments beyond the new manager.

