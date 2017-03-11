Yes, Arsenal Star On Bayern Munich’s Radar Says Former Bavarians Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bayern Munich manager Ottmar Hitzfeld has claimed that the German champions have continued to monitor Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.



Arsenal paid big money to snare the Switzerland international away from Borussia Monchengladbach last summer but the Xhaka, 24, is yet to truly establish himself at the Emirates.











While he has been a regular in Arsene Wenger’s team in recent weeks, Xhaka’s disciplinary record has come under the microscope in England and he has come in for criticism for the rash nature of his tackling.



However, Hitzfeld revealed that despite the midfielder’s struggles at Arsenal, the Swiss has continued to remain on Bayern Munich’s radar and indicated that the club feel Xhaka will still develop into a class midfielder.





Speaking to Swiss daily Blick, the former Bayern Munich manager said: “Bayern certainly have Xhaka on their radar.

“Xhaka is always an option for top clubs and his development is still ongoing.”



The midfielder has notched up 31 appearances for Arsenal this season, but is taking time to truly win over the fans.



He has also picked up seven yellow cards and has already been sent off twice this term.

