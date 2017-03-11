You’ve Got To Create But Chris Wood Was Isolated – Former Leeds Star On QPR Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan admits that Chris Wood’s isolation at the top played a big role in the Whites failing to create any noteworthy chances today in their 0-0 draw against QPR.



Leeds dominated the possession against Ian Holloway’s side, but QPR created the better chances and made Rob Green work to pick up a clean sheet in his 600th league appearance.











However, Garry Monk’s men failed to hit the target even once and Wood looked an isolated figure as the QPR defenders successfully managed to keep him quiet by cutting off the supply lines from midfield.



Whelan admits that it was a tough game to watch as QPR defended deep and cut down the spaces, which the Leeds playmakers could have used to create more chances for their man up front.





And the former forward has indicated that with Wood finding himself isolated at the top, Leeds were always going to find it hard to find the back of the net against the London team.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the final whistle: “It wasn't a great spectacle, by any stretch of the imagination.



“No shots on target says it all. QPR squeezed any kind of space for the ball to be played to [Pablo] Hernandez and it all became very dull.



“QPR sat quite deep so there was no space to get the ball into Hernandez, or behind.



"But even against five at the back, you have to create something, even if you're taking shots out the box.



“Wood was isolated, didn't win any aerial battles and had so few touches.



"Leeds couldn't get the ball down the side to him, either.”



Leeds will face automatic promotion contenders Brighton at Elland Road next Saturday.

