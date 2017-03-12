Don’t Do It And They Won’t Score – Former Leeds United Star On Whites’ Misfiring Area

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes that one of the Whites' two sitting midfield players must on occasion burst forward into the box and until they do so then they will not chip in with goals.



The Yorkshire giants came up short on Saturday at Elland Road as they played out a 0-0 draw against QPR, a game which saw the London side enjoy the better chances.











Leeds boss Garry Monk started with Liam Bridcutt and Ronaldo Vieira as his two sitting midfielders, though later brought Vieira off and introduced Eunan O'Kane.



The Whites though could not even manage a single shot on target throughout the entire 90 minutes and Whelan feels the midfielders have more they can offer going forward .





"O'Kane does get forward more than Vieira, but we just need more bravery from one of the midfield players – you don't see enough of them in the box", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"Unless they start doing that, they won't get goals.



"Alternatively, get yourself set, find the space and have a go", he added.



Monk made all his three allowed substitutions against QPR as he searched for a way to spark his side into attacking life.



Hadi Sacko was brought on for Kemar Roofe on the hour mark, while Souleymane Doukara was introduced into the fray in the 73rd minute, replacing Alfonso Pedraza



Leeds continue to sit fourth in the Championship following the draw.

