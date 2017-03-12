Graeme Murty’s Made Rangers Better Organised Than Mark Warburton Did – Former Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson feels that Graeme Murty has made the Gers a better organised unit than Mark Warburton managed.



Sunday saw Murty's final game in charge as caretaker boss at Rangers, as he led the Gers to a creditable 1-1 draw away at rivals Celtic.











The Ibrox outfit had met Celtic three times this season prior to Sunday's encounter and lost all three, being managed by former boss Warburton in every game.



For Ferguson, Murty has Rangers a better drilled unit than Warburton ever managed and has grown steadily into the job.





"Rangers look a better-organised side under Graeme Murty than they did under Mark Warburton", Ferguson said on BBC Radio Scotland.

"When he first took the job he looked like a fish out of water.



"But today he looked so comfortable down there.



"He is bowing out with a point against a very good Celtic."



Rangers have appointed Pedro Caixinha as their permanent manager on a three-year contract and he took in the Old Firm clash from the stands at Celtic Park.



Caixinha will start work with the first team on Monday and Murty is expected to head back to his role as boss of the Under-20s.

