Heung-Min Son Plays – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Millwall Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Millwall

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to host Millwall in the FA Cup.



Spurs are keen to book a spot in the semi-final of the competition, something rivals Arsenal did on Saturday, but must find a way past the League One outfit at White Hart Lane to do so.











The competition also represents Spurs' most realistic trophy hope this term as Mauricio Pochettino looks to get his side in the winning habit.



Pochettino names a strong side to lock horns with Millwall, with Harry Kane leading the attack and supported by Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli. At the back, Spurs have a back three of Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen. Harry Winks is handed a start, while Michel Vorm is between the sticks.



On the bench Pochettino can call for Vincent Janssen if he needs to chase goals during the game, while Christian Eriksen is a creative option.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Millwall



Vorm, Trippier, Alderweireld, Dier, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Winks, Son, Alli, Kane



Substitutes: Lloris, Walker, Wimmer, Eriksen, Onomah, Sissoko, Janssen

