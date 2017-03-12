It’s Why Garry Monk Keeps Changing – Leeds Legend On This Area Not Delivering For Whites Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes that the fact boss Garry Monk has often chopped and changed his selection in wide areas shows he is not happy with what his wingers are offering.



Monk regularly plays with two wide players as he looks to open up teams and provide service for striker Chris Wood.











On Saturday, Leeds could not break down a resolute QPR side and ended the match without having registered a single shot on target, going away with a 0-0 draw.



Monk started with Kemar Roofe and Alfonso Pedraza as his two wide players, but brought both off during the course of the game, introducing Hadi Sacko and Souleymane Doukara .





Leeds have been struggling to create chances regularly in recent games and Gray believes Monk will know all too well that he is not getting enough from his wide players at present.

"They've got to do better, you can't beat about the bush", Gray said on LUTV.



"I feel a bit sorry for Kemar Roofe as you've got to get the ball in good areas.



"You've got to have a go at the opposition full-back and try to put them under pressure.



"I think that's why Garry's changed his wide players so many times in recent games. He'll be thinking 'I'm not really getting enough'.



"Never mind it if you lose it once or twice [trying to beat the full-back] and the crowd get on at you. You've got to be able to keep on at it", the Leeds legend added.



Leeds will be looking to return to winning ways next weekend, but face a tough test when second placed Brighton visit Elland Road.



It remains to be seen what wide combination Monk picks.

