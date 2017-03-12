XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/03/2017 - 11:01 GMT

James Forrest Starts – Celtic Team vs Rangers Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)

Celtic have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to fierce Glasgow rivals Rangers at Parkhead this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers' men, who top the Scottish Premiership table, are a whopping 33 points clear of third placed Rangers and are cruising towards retaining their league title. Celtic, who have already won the Scottish League Cup and are in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup, where they will also play Rangers, are unbeaten domestically this term.




Celtic have beaten Rangers in every encounter between the two teams this season and will want that to continue today.

Aiming to make no mistakes, Rodgers has Craig Gordon between the sticks, while his central defensive pairing is Dedryck Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko. Scott Brown and Nir Bitton will look to dominate midfield, while Scott Sinclair and James Forrest offer support to Moussa Dembele up top. 

Rodgers can call for Leigh Griffiths off the bench if needed, while Patrick Roberts is another attack minded option.

 


Celtic Team vs Rangers

Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Sviatchenko, Tierney, Brown, Bitton, Armstrong, Forrest, Sinclair, Dembele

Substitutes: De Vries, Simunovic, Griffiths, Gamboa, Roberts, McGregor, Eboue Kouassi
 