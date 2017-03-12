Leeds United Don’t Need System Change But They Must Do This – Former Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United need to be quicker in their attacking play, former Whites forward Noel Whelan believes, with a system change not needed.



Despite still sitting in fourth place in the Championship, Leeds' performances have dipped of late and the Whites toiled to a 0-0 draw at home against QPR on Saturday.











Garry Monk's men have struggled to create a large number chances and also came up short in midweek away at Fulham, though they did manage to score and claim a 1-1 draw.



Whelan feels Leeds have enough clever players, having had Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez on the pitch against QPR, but must play forward quicker.





He believes a system shift is not needed from boss Garry Monk to turn the tide.

"I think the players have to bring the imagination", Whelan remarked on BBC Radio Leeds.



"The players out there are clever enough: Hernandez, Wood, Roofe.



"I don't think Leeds need to change the system, but I think they need to be a bit quicker at times", he added.



Leeds face a tough test next weekend when they welcome second placed Brighton to Elland Road.



If Monk's men have any realistic hopes of reeling in the top two and going up automatically, the prevailing view is that they must beat the Seagulls.

