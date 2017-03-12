Liverpool “Desperately Poor” In Win Over Burnley Says Chris Sutton

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton believes Liverpool were "desperately poor" in their 2-1 win over Burnley and says the Clarets will be leaving Anfield baffled at how they have taken nothing away from the game.



Burnley did pull ahead in the Premier League fixture when Ashley Barnes got on the end of a ball from Matthew Lowton to fire past Simon Mignolet in the Reds goal.











Liverpool levelled matters in first half stoppage time through Georginio Wijnaldum before then taking the lead just past the hour mark when Emre Can crashed a low drive from outside the box which flew into the bottom corner.



Burnley put Liverpool under pressure in search of an equaliser, but the Reds saw out the game successfully to pick up all three points.





Sutton thinks the Clarets will be baffled at having not got anything from the game, while he also explained Liverpool were significantly below par.

The former Celtic striker said on BBC Radio 5 live: "Jurgen Klopp will be disappointed with that performance but it's all about the result. They are now five points clear of Arsenal.



"That is an enormous result. They were desperately poor and Burnley will wonder how they didn't get a thing out of this", Sutton continued.



"They were brilliantly organised. I thought first half they bullied the Liverpool centre halves."



Liverpool sit in fourth spot in the Premier League table and are now five points clear of fifth placed Arsenal and six ahead of sixth placed Manchester United.



However, both Arsenal and Manchester United have two games in hand on Liverpool.

