Mauricio Pochettino Provides Harry Kane Injury Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Harry Kane will have a scan after injuring his ankle against Millwall on Sunday.



Kane lasted only seven minutes at White Hart Lane before being forced off with injury, as Spurs went on to win the FA Cup tie 6-0 and book a spot in the semi-final in style.











Kane has injured the same ankle he hurt against Sunderland earlier this season and left White Hart Lane on crutches following the match.



Pochettino admits that it is now a case of wait and see for Spurs as they look to get Kane's ankle scanned and make a judgement over how long he might be out of action for.





"We need to wait now to assess him and after a scan we’ll know how his ankle is", Pochettino said via his club's official site.

"It’s disappointing, but we have to wait and try to be positive", he added.



Pochettino will be crossing his fingers and hoping that Kane's injury is not serious as Spurs look to finish in the Premier League's top four and also put silverware in the trophy cabinet in the shape of the FA Cup.

