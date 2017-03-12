My Worry For Pedro Caixinha Is This – Former Rangers Star Explains

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Rangers winger Neil McCann admits he knows little about the club's new manager, Pedro Caixinha, but is unsure how the Portuguese will improve the side's poor away form this season.



Caixinha, who has signed a deal until 2020 with Rangers after leaving Qatari club Al Gharafa, took in Rangers' 1-1 draw away at Celtic on Sunday from the stands at Parkhead.











Rangers are hoping to overhaul Aberdeen to finish second in the Scottish Premiership this season, but have been hamstrung by their away form with just five wins from their 15 games on the road, and McCann is unsure how Caixinha will fix it.



He said on Sky Sports 1: "It's a gamble.





"I've tried to do as much homework as I can on him. He looks fiery and like he'll meet the challenge head on", McCann continued.

"He's got some sort of coaching pedigree.



"But my worry is what he does with this side because he has to arrest the away form, which is shocking.



"He needs to get the team looking at second again."



And the 42-year-old explained that the real time to judge Caixinha will be after the summer when he has had a transfer window to shape the squad to his liking.



"It's the summer where you'll judge him.



"It will be interesting to see what players he buys.



"Mark Warburton spent a lot of money in comparison with a lot of teams in the Premiership, but he bought a lot of similar players."



Caixinha is due to start working with the Rangers squad on Monday, meaning his first game in charge of the Gers will be next weekend when Hamilton visit Ibrox.

