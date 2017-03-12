Ragnar Klavan Plays – Liverpool Team vs Burnley Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Sean Dyche's Burnley at Anfield this afternoon.



Jurgen Klopp's side lost away to Burnley earlier this season in what was the first sign of their fragility against so called lesser teams in the Premier League.











However, today Liverpool face a Burnley side who have struggled on the road this term and have not recorded a win in the league away from home, losing eleven of their 13 matches.



As such Liverpool start as big favourites at Anfield and Klopp has Simon Mignolet between the sticks, while the centre-back pairing is Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan. James Milner continues to slot in at left-back. In midfield, Liverpool boast Georginio Wijnaldum, while Emre Can is also in action. Their attacking threat is led by Adam Lallana, Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and, making only his seventh league start of the season, Divock Origi.



From the bench Klopp can call for Ben Woodburn if needed, while Lucas Leiva and Alberto Moreno offer experienced options.



Liverpool Team vs Burnley



Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Mane, Origi



Substitutes: Karius, Moreno, Lucas, Wilson, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn

