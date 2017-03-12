XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/03/2017 - 15:01 GMT

Ragnar Klavan Plays – Liverpool Team vs Burnley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Burnley
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Sean Dyche's Burnley at Anfield this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's side lost away to Burnley earlier this season in what was the first sign of their fragility against so called lesser teams in the Premier League.




However, today Liverpool face a Burnley side who have struggled on the road this term and have not recorded a win in the league away from home, losing eleven of their 13 matches.

As such Liverpool start as big favourites at Anfield and Klopp has Simon Mignolet between the sticks, while the centre-back pairing is Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan. James Milner continues to slot in at left-back. In midfield, Liverpool boast Georginio Wijnaldum, while Emre Can is also in action. Their attacking threat is led by Adam Lallana, Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and, making only his seventh league start of the season, Divock Origi.

From the bench Klopp can call for Ben Woodburn if needed, while Lucas Leiva and Alberto Moreno offer experienced options.

 


Liverpool Team vs Burnley

Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Mane, Origi 

Substitutes: Karius, Moreno, Lucas, Wilson, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn
 