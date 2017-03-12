Tottenham Hotspur Will Be “Very, Very Dangerous” Semi-Final Opponents – Kevin Kilbane

Follow @insidefutbol





Kevin Kilbane thinks Tottenham Hotspur will be dangerous opponents in the FA Cup semi-final, after he watched Mauricio Pochettino's side thrash Millwall 6-0 in their quarter-final tie at White Hart Lane.



Spurs lost talisman Harry Kane to injury early on, but did not let it knock them out of their stride and made short work of the League One outfit, who were hoping to cause a shock.











The north London giants have now joined Manchester City and Arsenal in the semi-finals and the fourth side involved will be decided when Chelsea host Manchester United on Monday night.



And for the other three teams, Spurs would represent a dangerous draw, Kilbane believes.





"Spurs will be very, very dangerous in that semi-final. Millwall just couldn't live with the pace", Kilbane said on BBC Radio 5 live.

"[Heung-Min] Son obviously gets the match ball, but there have been so many outstanding players today."



For Kilbane, the fact the Premier League's giants are taking the FA Cup seriously is good news for England's premier cup competition and he is anticipating a superb two semi-finals.



"It's what you want from the FA Cup.



"The big teams recognise the importance of winning a trophy and it's going to be a fantastic semi-final weekend", he added.



For Arsenal and Tottenham, the FA Cup represents their only realistic chance of finishing the season with silverware.

