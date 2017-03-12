We Deserved To Beat Celtic – Rangers Star Hails Display At Parkhead

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham believes his side deserved to beat Celtic in the Old Firm clash between the two at Parkhead, which finished 1-1, on Sunday afternoon.



The Gers, playing their final game under caretaker boss Graeme Murty, started well against Brendan Rodgers' men and were well in the game.











But it was Celtic who pulled ahead in the 35th minute when Stuart Armstrong fired a powerful shot past Foderingham.



Rangers stuck with it however and, with just three minutes left on the clock, found Clint Hill at the far post and he helped the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-1 .





Rangers had a draw and in the process ended Celtic's 22-game winning run in domestic competitions.

Foderingham believes that Rangers were good value for the point and explained he felt that, pushed on by their passionate fans, were actually worthy of taking all three points.



The goalkeeper wrote on Twitter: "Deserved more, but we will take that.



"Boys gave everything. Fans brilliant."



And Rangers winger Harry Forrester was also keen to salute his team-mates, while he hailed the scenes at the end as the Gers took a point.



"Boys played well today!



"Great scenes at the end", Forrester added.



Rangers' stars will hope to have impressed new boss Pedro Caixinha, who was watching on from the stands at Celtic Park.

