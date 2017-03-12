XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/03/2017 - 16:18 GMT

We Deserved To Beat Celtic – Rangers Star Hails Display At Parkhead

 




Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham believes his side deserved to beat Celtic in the Old Firm clash between the two at Parkhead, which finished 1-1, on Sunday afternoon.                   

The Gers, playing their final game under caretaker boss Graeme Murty, started well against Brendan Rodgers' men and were well in the game.




But it was Celtic who pulled ahead in the 35th minute when Stuart Armstrong fired a powerful shot past Foderingham.

Rangers stuck with it however and, with just three minutes left on the clock, found Clint Hill at the far post and he helped the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-1.
 


Rangers had a draw and in the process ended Celtic's 22-game winning run in domestic competitions.

Foderingham believes that Rangers were good value for the point and explained he felt that, pushed on by their passionate fans, were actually worthy of taking all three points.

The goalkeeper wrote on Twitter: "Deserved more, but we will take that.

"Boys gave everything. Fans brilliant."

And Rangers winger Harry Forrester was also keen to salute his team-mates, while he hailed the scenes at the end as the Gers took a point.

"Boys played well today!

"Great scenes at the end", Forrester added.

Rangers' stars will hope to have impressed new boss Pedro Caixinha, who was watching on from the stands at Celtic Park.
 

 