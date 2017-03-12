XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/03/2017 - 16:33 GMT

We Were Hungry For Goals – Dele Alli Salutes Spurs’ Destruction of Millwall

 




Dele Alli says Tottenham Hotspur were hungry for goals after they brushed aside Millwall in the FA Cup, running out 6-0 winners at White Hart Lane with an imperious performance.                   

Spurs suffered an early blow when they lost striker Harry Kane to an ankle injury after just seven minutes, but Christian Eriksen fired the hosts ahead just after the half hour mark to lift the gloom.




Heung-Min Son grabbed a second in the 41st minute to send Spurs in 2-0 up at the break and they then stepped on the accelerator in the second period.

Son completed a brace in the 54th minute, while Alli made it 4-0 in the 72nd minute.
 


Substitute Vincent Janssen scored his first Spurs goal from open play with eleven minutes left, while Son rounded off a memorable afternoon and grabbed his hat-trick in injury time to make it 6-0.

Alli, who was concerned about Kane's injury and is hoping the striker returns soon, was pleased to see his side progress to the semi-finals, while he also explained they were keen to score goals.

"It is always horrible to lose a player like Harry but when he went off everyone stepped up a gear", he said on the BBC.

"We wish him a speedy recovery.

"It was an important win for us not just in the cup but in the league as well, it is important to get the goals.

"We were hungry for goals", Alli added.

Spurs are now waiting to discover who they will be handed in the semi-final and could potentially face north London rivals Arsenal, who booked their spot in the last four by beating Lincoln City on Saturday.
 

 