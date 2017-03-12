Winning All That Matters – Georginio Wijnaldum On Liverpool Beating Burnley

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has brushed off the Reds' poor performance in their 2-1 win over Burnley at Anfield today, insisting that at the business end of the season picking up points is the most important thing.



Jurgen Klopp's men slid behind in just the seventh minute of the match when a superb ball from Matthew Lowton was converted by Burnley's Ashley Barnes.











The Clarets, despite having an appalling record away from Turf Moor, were on top and firmly in charge as the half wore on.



But Liverpool hit the visitors with a sucker punch in first half injury time as Wijnaldum prodded the ball into the net after seeing his first attempt stopped.





Burnley looked to equalise in the second half, but the game was won for Liverpool when Emre Can hit a shot from around 20 yards out into the corner of the net just after the hour mark.

Liverpool were pinned back by Burnley late on as Anfield held its breath, but the Reds saw out the game to claim three points and go five points clear of Arsenal in fourth, though the Gunners have two games in hand.



For Wijnaldum, Liverpool winning was the most important thing.



"It was difficult in the beginning especially because they scored a goal in the first few minutes, but we just tried to fight and do everything to win the game", Wijnaldum said on Sky Sports.



"We were better in the second half but we were also a bit lucky; previous games we played like this we lost, but then we didn't have the fighting spirit.



"At this stage of the season it's better to collect points no matter how."



Asked if Liverpool can also take three points from their next match, against Manchester City, Wijnaldum said: "We did it before against the bigger teams and we will try to do it again."

