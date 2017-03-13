Be Ambitious And Realistic – Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Reveals Aims For Season

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has insisted that the Gers need to be ambitious yet realistic as he aims to guide the club to a second place finish in the league, in addition to winning the Scottish Cup.



Caixinha, who has signed a deal until 2020 with Rangers after leaving Qatari club Al Gharafa, was present in the stands at Parkhead to watch the Old Firm derby on Sunday which ended in a 1-1 draw.











The Ibrox outfit presently find themselves third in the Scottish Premiership with 47 points from 28 games, eight behind second-placed Aberdeen and a staggering 33 points adrift of leaders and their arch-rivals Celtic.



Rangers have also managed to reach the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup where they will meet Celtic at Hampden next month.





And Caixinha, who explained that he has a positive approach, stated that he is thinking about winning the Scottish Cup as well as finishing second in the league this season.

“In a massive club like this, I would identify three points – the history, the trophies and the fans”, he told Rangers TV.



“Regarding the goals, at all times we must focus on the trophies, and we are in the cup semi-final, so we need to think about winning that trophy.



“We need to think also about getting as close as possible to second position in the league.



“I have a positive approach – but we need to be real at the same time.



“We need to construct everything on a daily basis – preparing the future and preparing in a solid way in order for you to achieve what you want.



“You need to be ambitious, but you need to be realistic at the same time.



“We are being totally ambitious and realistic in saying that we would like to end up in second position, and why not try to get a trophy in the Scottish Cup too?”



Rangers will next take on Hamilton Academical in a Scottish Premiership fixture on Saturday which is going to be Caixinha’s first game in charge of the Glasgow giants.

