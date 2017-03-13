XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/03/2017 - 21:52 GMT

Chelsea Get Spurs, Arsenal Draw Manchester City – FA Cup Semi-Final Draw

 




The draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup has been conducted, with two thrilling ties now in prospect between four Premier League heavyweights.

Arsene Wenger's Arsenal, who are looking to ease the pressure and lift the gloom at the Emirates Stadium, have been handed a semi-final tie against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.




Manchester City beat Middlesbrough and are aiming to hand Guardiola his first domestic trophy in the shape of the FA Cup.

The other semi-final sees Chelsea, who beat Manchester United at Stamford Bridge this evening, lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur.
 


Spurs saw off League One outfit Millwall in the quarter-finals, but lost striker Harry Kane to an ankle injury.

Manchester United won the FA Cup last season, but the feat was not enough to save Louis van Gaal, who was promptly sacked and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

FA Cup Semi-Final Draw

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal vs Manchester City
 