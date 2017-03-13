Graeme Murty Showed Him Up – Mark Warburton To Nottingham Forest Doesn’t Impress Chris Sutton

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea and Norwich City striker Chris Sutton is not impressed with the suggestion that ex-Rangers boss Mark Warburton is set to be appointed by Nottingham Forest.



Warburton was heavily criticised by Sutton during his time in charge of Rangers, with the Gers falling over 30 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and slipping to third spot in the league, partly as a result of their dire away form.











He recently departed Rangers, along with head of recruitment Frank McParland, who has now joined Nottingham Forest.



And Warburton is now tipped to be the new man in charge at the City Ground as Nottingham Forest look to pull clear of trouble in the Championship.





Sutton is not impressed and insisted that Rangers improved under Under-20s coach Graeme Murty, who took the reins on a caretaker basis following Warburton's exit.

"Rangers turned up for the first time this season yesterday v Celtic!" Sutton wrote on Twitter in reply to talk Warburton is heading to Forest.



"Ex-Norwich coach Murty showed Warbs up."



Warburton will be taking over at Nottingham Forest outfit sitting just two points above the drop zone in the Championship standings.

