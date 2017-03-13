He Summed Up Rangers To Me In Two Words – Pedro Caixinha On What Ex-Ger Told Him

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has revealed what he was told about the club by former Gers star Vladimir Weiss ahead of taking the job at Ibrox.



Caixinha takes over Rangers fresh from managing Qatari side Al Gharafa, at which he bossed Weiss.











And the Portuguese tactician has revealed that he was given a glowing review of Rangers by the Slovakian, who told him he would love life at Ibrox, summing up the Gers with just two words: "massive club".



Caixinha explained to Rangers TV: " Vladimir said to me two simple words “Massive club” and he said you are going to enjoy it; you are going to enjoy the fans because I know you are a very passionate guy.





"He said the fans will love that you act like that so I need to keep my identity regarding that and then he wished me all the best with this new challenge", he continued.

"I have been really missing that kind of support over the last year and a half because from the place we have come we felt no passion about the game."



And Caixinha admits that he has already been surprised by the intense pressure at Rangers, although it is something he is relishing.



"I didn’t think it would feel so intimidating,



"I love this type of environment and I prefer to work and my teams to perform in this type of environment – I think I am going to enjoy it."



Caixinha was given a guided tour of Rangers' Ibrox home when he landed in Glasgow on Saturday, while on Sunday he was in the stands at Celtic Park to watch the Gers earn a point in a 1-1 draw with Celtic.



He will get his first taste of a packed Ibrox on a match day next weekend when Rangers play host to Hamilton in a Scottish Premiership fixture.

