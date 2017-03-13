If You Play For Rangers You Must Have This – Pedro Caixinha On Key Quality Needed

Follow @insidefutbol





Pedro Caixinha says that to play for Rangers players need to be fit mentally, something which allows them to have a winning mentality.



The Portuguese tactician has joined Rangers from Qatari side Al Gharafa and has put pen to paper on a contract running until 2020 at Ibrox, succeeding Mark Warburton in the manager's role.











He is keen to drive Rangers towards being competitive with Celtic at the top end of the Scottish Premiership, while putting the Gers back on the path to winning trophies.



And for Caixinha, the mentality of the players is vitally important when it comes to being successful at a club the size of Rangers.





He told Rangers TV: "I want not only to be fit physically, technically and tactically for the match, but players that play at this level, for such a massive club, need to be also fit mentally.

"That's what makes all the difference.



"The winning teams need a strong mentality.



"That's another point that we are going to start working on", Caixinha added.



The Portuguese took in Rangers' 1-1 draw away at rivals Celtic on Sunday, a game which was caretaker manager Graeme Murty's final match in charge of the Gers.



Caixinha will now focus on trying to finish second in the Scottish Premiership with Rangers this season, reeling in Aberdeen, while also looking to plot victory against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final, something which would open the path up to a trophy.

