I’m Proud of Players – Jose Mourinho Reacts As Chelsea Dump Man Utd Out of FA Cup

Jose Mourinho insists he is proud of his Manchester United side despite their FA Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea this evening at Stamford Bridge.



Manchester United went down 1-0 to Chelsea after N'Golo Kante crashed in a shot from outside the penalty area which beat David de Gea in the Red Devils goal just six minutes into the second half.











The visitors had been well in the game until they saw Ander Herrera sent off for a second yellow card offence in the 35th minute, the Spaniard being guilty of bringing down Eden Hazard.



The red card, which came against the backdrop of a number of Manchester United players fouling Hazard, angered Mourinho, but he was determined not to be drawn into explicitly blasting the referee after the match.





Mourinho said on the BBC: "I don't speak [about the sending off]. I just want to say that I'm really proud of my players and Manchester United fans.

"We have a very important match on Thursday and I want to rest a little bit and prepare as best as we can.



"Everybody can analyse from different perspectives, but we all watch the match until the red card and after the red card", the Manchester United manager continued.



"So we can compare the decisions of the two yellow cards, in this case with others which were not given.



"I don't want to go in that direction. Michael Oliver is a referee with fantastic potential, but in four matches he has given three penalties and a red card. I cannot change that.



"I shook his hand and said many congratulations", he added.



Chelsea's reward for beating Manchester United is a semi-final tie against Tottenham Hotspur, while the other semi-final sees Arsene Wenger's Arsenal take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.



For Manchester United, dreams of a treble of cup wins this season are over.

