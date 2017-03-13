Jurgen Klopp Watches Dejan Lovren In Liverpool Under-23 Action

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is taking in the club's Under-23s fixture against Chelsea this evening, with Dejan Lovren turning out and bidding to take a further step towards a first team return.



Lovren was absent at the weekend as Liverpool edged out Burnley 2-1, Klopp picking a central defensive pairing of Ragnar Klavan and Joel Matip.











He starts this evening at Tranmere's Prenton Park ground, in what is a Liverpool side containing several first team regulars.



Joe Gomez plays, as does young full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. Marko Grujic is handed a start, while Sheyi Ojo will also be looking to impress from the off against Chelsea.





Also taking in the fixture with Klopp is Liverpool's first team coach Pep Lijnders.

Klopp may check to see whether Lovren is ready to return to the first team matchday squad as he looks to ensure his side remain tight at the back heading into a crucial stage of the season.



Summer signing Klavan has been partnering Matip at the back and Lovren could face a battle to regain his place in the starting eleven.

