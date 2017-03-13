XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/03/2017 - 15:00 GMT

Liverpool Had Slice of Luck with Stroke of Half-time Goal Says Reds Legend

 




Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan feels the Reds were lucky to equalise just before the half-time break during their 2-1 win over Burnley on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s team, who have struggled against so called smaller teams in the present campaign, fell behind as early as the seventh minute at Anfield, courtesy of Ashley Barnes’ strike.




Liverpool struggled to break down a resolute Burnley team and it was looking increasingly likely that the Merseyside giants were poised to drop points for the second time against the Clarets this season; Sean Dyche’s side won the corresponding fixture 2-0 at Turf Moor in August.

However, the complexion of the game changed after Georginio Wijnaldum netted the equaliser moments before half-time, with Emre Can scoring the winner after the break.
 


And Whelan, who thinks Liverpool can count themselves lucky at being able to level the scores just before the break, admitted that it is hard to play against Burnley.

“It is a great three points”, he said on LFC TV after the game.

“We have moaned a lot of times earlier because they have not won and played badly, but today they have gone on and won it.

“It’s hard against Burnley, they are a hard side to play against and it’s hard to break them down.

“But we were lucky that we got our goal at the right time right before half-time.

“Then Can’s great strike and we did enough to win it.”

Whelan went on to add that while Liverpool will reflect on a job well done, they will not dwell on it too much, with an important fixture against Manchester City coming up at the weekend.

“I think you go into the dressing room and you think, ‘it’s over, we got through, we won, now move on to the next game’”, he continued.

“They will celebrate because they have won it, but they won’t think too long about it as they will be thinking about the next game.”
 