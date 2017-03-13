XRegister
X
06 October 2016

13/03/2017 - 19:07 GMT

Nemanja Matic Starts – Chelsea Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester United
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in an FA Cup quarter-final tie.

With the Premier League title looking all but secured, Blues boss Antonio Conte has set his sights on a domestic double in his first season in English football and names a strong team to battle Jose Mourinho's men tonight.




A familiar back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill line up, with Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso acting as the wing-backs.

N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic are named in midfield and will look to control the play, while Willian, Diego Costa and Even Hazard provide the attacking threat. 

Conte has Cesc Fabregas on the bench if he needs to boost his side's possession in the match, while Michy Batshuayi is a striking option.

 


Chelsea Team vs Manchester United

Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard

Substitutes: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro, Batshuayi
 