06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/03/2017 - 19:15 GMT

Phil Jones Plays, Eric Bailly On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester United
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Manchester United have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Chelsea in an FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge this evening.

A place in the semi-final is on the line for the winners, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur already having booked their spots in the last four.




Jose Mourinho, whose side have already won the EFL Cup, are without the suspended Zlatan Ibrahimovic and as a result Marcus Rashford starts up top.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ashley Young will look to provide support, as Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba slot into midfield. At the back, it appears Mourinho may go with a back five after naming Antonio Valencia, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Matteo Darmian. 

From the bench the Manchester United manager can turn to former Chelsea star Juan Mata if needed, while Michael Carrick is an experienced option.

 


Manchester United Team vs Chelsea

De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian, Herrera, Pogba, Young, Mkhitaryan, Rashford

Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Mata
 