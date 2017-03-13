Reading And Sheffield Wednesday Must Worry About Fulham More Than Us – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker feels that Reading and Sheffield Wednesday should be worrying more about Fulham gatecrashing the Championship's top six than the Whites.



Leeds, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday sit fourth, fifth and sixth respectively in the standings, with Fulham now coming up on the rails in seventh and on a good run of form.











Fulham are in action against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday, while they then play again on Saturday at 3pm, before Leeds take on Brighton later on in the day, something which means the Cottagers could be level on points with the Whites by the time Garry Monk's men kick off.



However, Parker is not concerned about Fulham as he believes Sheffield Wednesday and Reading are both dropping points more regularly than Leeds, meaning the Cottagers would knock one of the duo out of the top six.





Parker said on Radio Yorkshire's LS11: "I'm more confident [of a playoff spot] because Reading and Sheffield Wednesday are dropping points more than we're dropping points.

"So those two are more worried than we are about Fulham gatecrashing the top six.



"As long as we keep those teams below us, Fulham can do what they like.



"They can be level on points with us because that means either Sheffield Wednesday or Reading have dropped out.



"Yes, be wary of other teams catching us, but make sure we're alright."



Parker admits he does not know how many points it will take to finish in the playoff spots this season and urged Leeds to simply take care of their own results to make sure they are in the top six.



"Let's get to however number of points it's going to be. It could be anything. It could be between another ten points to take us to 76, it might be 86, you don't know.



"So look after ourselves, starting with a massive game on Saturday against Brighton", he added.

